Idaho man charged with trafficking methamphetamine into Nez Perce County

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – An Idaho man is in custody for trafficking methamphetamine into Nez Perce County.

Robert Eller, of Idaho Falls, crashed his car on Tammany Creek Road near the Grain Bins on Wednesday morning.

During the investigation, a deputy found he was in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Eller was booked into jail on a drug trafficking charge.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.