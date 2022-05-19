ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

Idaho man charged with trafficking methamphetamine into Nez Perce County

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – An Idaho man is in custody for trafficking methamphetamine into Nez Perce County.

Robert Eller, of Idaho Falls, crashed his car on Tammany Creek Road near the Grain Bins on Wednesday morning.

During the investigation, a deputy found he was in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Eller was booked into jail on a drug trafficking charge.

