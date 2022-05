Sebastian Vettel has been subjected to a robbery after a bag belonging to the four-time Formula One world champion was taken in Barcelona on Monday morning.Vettel, who was unharmed in the incident, set off in pursuit of the stolen property by using the Find My iPhone application connected to his AirPods.But although the 34-year-old German managed to track down his earphones, the bag and other items inside have not been found.An Aston Martin spokesperson said: “A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning.“He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO