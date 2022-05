(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks bar and grill is now closed due to staffing shortages. Wild Bill's Sports Saloon owners posted recently on restaurant's website that it would be shutting down for good because it doesn't have enough workers to provide food or services to guests. The post says they hope to find a local owner to take over the business.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO