DELTA COUNTY, MI— The Delta County Sheriff's Office is looking for victims of a man who solicited photos and videos of young girls for money. Joshua Ecklid, 31, of Gladstone apparently contacted the girls through Instagram, Snapchat and other social media. The account used on Instagram was "roberte1993" and the account used on Snapchat was "darknordor." Ecklid would friend the girls, then ask them to send him a video or picture of themselves in exchange for money.

5 DAYS AGO