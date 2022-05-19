Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .After a period of heavy rainfall that lead to these river rises more recent dry weather has lead to cresting or falling river levels. With all rivers expected to be past crest before the next chance of rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday continued improvement is expected. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Storm sewers may need to be plugged to prevent water from backing up into streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 800 AM CDT Monday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.6 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 03/25/1994.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO