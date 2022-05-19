Flood Warning issued for Crow Wing, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carver; Dakota; Hennepin; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .After a period of heavy rainfall that lead to these river rises more recent dry weather has lead to cresting or falling river levels. With all rivers expected to be past crest before the next chance of rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday continued improvement is expected. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Savage. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 702.0 feet, Barge loading stops at Port Cargill, and other flood prevention measures are begun. Water begins to impact Black Dog Road in Burnsville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 703.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 800 AM CDT Monday was 703.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 703.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 702.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 703.4 feet on 06/29/2011.

CARVER COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO