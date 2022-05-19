ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead In Champaign County: Probable Cause Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign County Coroner’s Office is confirming the death of a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy. An autopsy will be performed today....

