1 person in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
On Wednesday evening, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck one person for undetermined reasons. On arrival, medical personnel rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the pedestrian was arrested for driving under the influence. The intersection of Desert Inn and Eastern was shut down as crews worked at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

May 19, 2022

Source: Fox5 KVVU

