ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gun found at Ranson Middle School, CMS says

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVOEH_0fjcs4HS00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was found on the campus of Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Officials released little information about the incident but said all students and staff were safe.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Queen City News has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Earlier this week, a student was caught with a gun at Renaissance West Academy. It is still unclear whether that student will face charges or punishment.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC Silver Alert issued for man who may be in Charlotte

QUEEN CITY NEWS – A North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Wilmington who may now be in the Charlotte area, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Sunday. 69-year-old Blake Krouse was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington wearing a striped button-down shirt with a black […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead, 2 hurt following shooting and car chase in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting and car chase that all started in east Charlotte early Monday morning. The incident happened Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called to Burkland Drive. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WCNC

Person killed after shooting in Wadesboro, police say

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday afternoon, and state agents are also aiding. The department shared a Facebook post saying officers responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. near Marshall Street and Barrington Street. The lone victim was found dead at the scene. Officers are withholding the victim's identity as of writing.
WADESBORO, NC
fox46.com

Several students to be disciplined following fight at North Meck HS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several students will be disciplined following a fight that occurred at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday, CMS confirmed in a letter sent out to parents. North Meck Principal Hood said the fight happened on the school’s campus and involved several students. BE...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Ranson Middle School#Qc News#Queen City News#Renaissance West Academy
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS: North Meck Students Suspended After Fight On Campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Principal Hood sent a message to all North Mecklenburg High School families after a fight broke out between students on campus Thursday. Several students were suspended and law enforcement was called to the school, according to a news release. Hood asks parents to speak to their...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Student disciplined, tied to photo of gun in high school bathroom, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — A Julius L. Chambers High School student has been disciplined in connection to a picture of a gun at the high school, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. CMS said the school discovered a photo of the student with a gun in one of the school’s bathrooms but officials aren’t sure when the photo was taken. The picture had reportedly been circulating on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Marshall and Barrington streets around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a victim who had died at the scene. The victim’s...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
wach.com

Teenager identified by Coroner in Richland County fatal shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The teenager who was fatally shot on May 21 at Saddletrail Road has been identified by Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford. Coroner Rutherford said 17-year-old Bertrand T. Ganaway III was the victim. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville, Troutman men complete electrical line workers class

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical line workers with a completion ceremony on May 19 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, from left are, Joseph Barnwell of Kirkville, N.Y., Cody Barnes of Lenoir, Adam Thomas of Forked River, N.J., Thomas Pannell of Durango, Colo., James Little of Taylorsville, Nicholas Pearson of Morganton and Colin Greene of Maple Shade, N.J.; second row, from left, Quentin Gage Isaac of Maiden, Shamari Ventura of the Virgin Islands, Zachary Herman of Taylorsville, Jack Gibson of Statesville, Hunter Barnette of Troutman, Robert Hinton of Lenoir, Jacob Smith of Wilber, Neb., and Warner Mull of Canton. The next electrical line worker class with available seats begins June 6. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.
STATESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy