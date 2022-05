BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced a plan to spend up to $198 million in federal funding to support Maryland’s small businesses. The funding will be distributed to three state agencies—the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Maryland Department of Commerce and Maryland Technology Development Corporation—which will in turn invest in small businesses and entrepreneurs. In a statement, the governor touted Maryland’s efforts to provide economic relief, keep business flowing and protect people’s jobs throughout the pandemic. “(Maryland has) one of the most aggressive plans in the country to get these resources out the door utilizing our very successful...

3 DAYS AGO