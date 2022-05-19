ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prattville, AL

Prattville Fire Department Pinning Ceremony Highlights Accomplishments of Six Men

elmoreautauganews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was a great day of celebration for members of the Prattville Fire Department and their families as several employees got pinned and recognized for their outstanding work. Chief Terry Brown stood before the families of three Fire Medics, a Sergeant, a Battalion Chief and a Deputy Fire Marshall...

elmoreautauganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sylacauganews.com

Arson suspect found dead in Sylacauga cemetary

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A woman suspected of arson was found dead in a Sylacauga cemetery Monday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m. the Oak Grove Fire Department, assisted by the Sylacauga Fire Department (SPD), arrived to the scene of a fire consuming 25 percent of a single family dwelling just outside of the Sylacauga city limit. The fire was a threat to neighboring homes, but the fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze by 4:00 p.m. with the fire destroying roughly 50 percent of the home.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Sheriff’s Weekly Most Wanted – 5/24/22

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found on walking track of Minor Community School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on the walking track of a Jefferson County school on Monday. Dr. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said a body was discovered on the school's walking track at dismissal on Monday. Nixon said some students take the route to walk home and were immediately directed to another route when a teacher escort noticed the body.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmore, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Prattville, AL
Prattville, AL
Government
elmoreautauganews.com

Wayne Lambert running for Autauga County School Board, District 2

CANDIDATE FOR AUTAUGA COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 2. I have lived in Autauga County since 1966. I started my educational journey in Autauga County in fourth grade at Prattville Elementary and graduated from Autauga County High School in the top 10% of my class in 1975. I have four older siblings and two children are also graduates of the Autauga County School System.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore County Students, Teacher of the Year Given High Honors at Board Meeting

TOP PHOTO – County students were given CTE recognition at Monday night’s school board meeting. At Monday’s regularly scheduled Elmore County Board of Education meeting, a slew of awards and recognition was handed out to administrators, teachers and students alike, celebrating not only wonderful accomplishments but also the end of the school year.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dale County man dies by tractor

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man is dead after his tractor flipped over on him while he was working in his yard today. 70-year-old Carl Gohagan, was trying to pull a tree stump out of his yard in Echo when his tractor overturned on him. He...
DALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bingham
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Names Two New Members to His Cabinet

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has made two appointments to his cabinet. One will lead economic development and the other will lead parks and recreation. Darryl Washington will serve as Director of Economic Development. He is a native of Birmingham and has more than 25 years of experience in economic development. He has worked at various levels of corporate, commercial and community development including Regional Account Manager for BellSouth, Economic Development Consultant for the City of Irondale and, most recently, as Director of District Development for Urban Impact in Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights District. He is an active member of the International Economic Development Council, Economic Development Association of Alabama and The National Main Street Center. Washington received continuing education certifications in economic development from both Auburn University and Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned a B.A. in Marketing from Morehouse College and master’s in Public Management from Birmingham-Southern College.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Council Meeting is Tonight at 6 p.m.; See Full Agenda

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING – 6 P.M. The Meeting is held in the Municipal Courtroom on Grandview Road and is open to the public. READING OF MINUTES Regular Council Meeting May 10, 2022. ORDINANCE 22-04 Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages Brought or Brown Bagged on the Premises of Non-Residential Businesses Without...
MILLBROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pins#Elmore Autauga#Battalion
WSFA

Law enforcement veterans face off in race for Dallas County sheriff

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters in Dallas County will decide between two law enforcement veterans in this year’s race for sheriff. Sheriff Mike Granthum has been in office for three years now, following more than 20 years of working under former sheriff Harris Huffman, Jr. Granthum says the sheriff’s office continues to move forward under his watch and says crime is down since he took office.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Dothan man charged with assaulting a police officer

NAPIER FIELD, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer. Dale County Sheriff’s say a Napier Field officer responded to a domestic incident on the 100 block of Single Street and while investigating was hit multiple times by Bilal Kelly, according to police.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvtm13.com

Female killed after being struck while walking on interstate in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation continues into a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian on an interstate in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the incident happened about 8:48 p.m. last night, on Interstate 65 near Green Springs Avenue. The coroner's office stated a woman was walking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Kids to Park Day: Prattville Mayor’s Bike Ride, Touch A Truck ’22 a Huge Success

Top Photo: Getting behind the wheel was a big deal for the kids at the Touch a Truck Event held over the weekend in Prattville. For the first time in two years, Prattville residents got the chance to come out to Pratt Park and touch a whole bunch of trucks at the city’s Touch A Truck event, which brings all sorts of vehicles and families together for a fun time.
PRATTVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy