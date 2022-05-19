ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Public Health publishes 2022 Community Health Assessment

Austin, Texas
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Public Health (APH) has published the 2022 Community Health Assessment for Austin-Travis County. The assessment includes a review of data that sheds light on the social and economic context, community health issues, and community visions of residents.

These assessments are completed every three years to better guide health strategy as part of our Austin/Travis County Community Health Plan, a collaborative planning initiative organized by several community groups:

  • Ascension Seton
  • Austin Public Health
  • Austin Transportation Department
  • Baylor Scott & White Health
  • Capital Metro
  • Central Health
  • Integral Care
  • St. David’s Foundation
  • Travis County Health and Human Services
  • Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin
  • The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health in Austin

“While research and studies are important for our work as a health department, they only get us so far,” said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. “We need input from our community. Taking time to submit feedback will help you, your family and your neighbors.”

This year’s assessment is a compilation of data, interviews, focus groups, listening sessions, and social media campaigns. Common themes include:

  • Social determinants of health, such as access to healthy food and financial security required to be healthy, are viewed as more pressing concerns than health outcomes themselves.
  • Healthcare access – specifically the high cost of healthcare and insurance – is a significant concern in Austin-Travis County, especially among people of color.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially affected the lives and physical and mental health Austin-Travis County residents.

You can view the full assessment and executive summary on APH’s Community Health Planning page.

APH is asking for feedback on the assessment. Get involved by visiting SpeakUp Austin! Community feedback will inform our health goals for the next three years. Planning for the 2023 Improvement Plan will begin in August and is set to be completed by February 2023.

“Our Community Health Assessment is crucial in determining what the community needs, and the best way to go about serving those needs,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes. “This will help guide the work of APH and our partners to improve the community’s health for years to come.”

This assessment is a critical component of our accreditation process, issued by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). PHAB sets standards against which public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#Mental Health#Baylor Scott#The University Of Texas#Healthcare
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy