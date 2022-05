The research group of Lucie Delemotte, Associate Professor in computational biophysics at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, is focusing on understanding the function of ion channels in cell membranes. To do this, the team uses computer simulations on high-performance computers to help model the ion channels formed by protein molecules that span the cell membrane. Voltage-gated ion channels, such as sodium or potassium ion channels, are activated by voltage differences between the extracellular matrix and the cell's cytoplasm. When activated, they open their pores and permit ions to be exchanged between the two sides of the membrane, which triggers electrical signaling.

