Former county judge dies

Memphis, TN – United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., and United States Marshal Tyreece Miller today announced Operation “River Run,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative that resulted in the arrest of 43 violent fugitives in West Tennessee. These individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges, including possession of drugs, homicide, illegal possession of firearms by prohibited persons, violation of federal supervised release, state probation and parole violations, burglary, sex crimes and aggravated assault. This coordinated effort to reduce violence was led by the United States Marshals Service.
