The next Ohio Paws with Purpose distribution will take place from 8 to 10 a.m., May 28, at Willow Praise Church, 32901 Vine St. in Willowick. The mission of the pet food pantry is to help ensure that people do not have to give up their dogs or cats due to financial or medical struggles, according to a news release. The Ohio Paws with Purpose has a distribution the fourth Saturday of each month.

WILLOWICK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO