Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Airport Advisory Commission Chair receives aviation award

 4 days ago

Charlie McDermott, who serves on the Scottsdale Airport Advisory Commission, has been honored by the Arizona Airports Association for his knowledge and vast experience.

McDermott is currently the chair of the Scottsdale Airport Advisory Commission, and has served on the commission since 2020, according to a press release.

McDermott’s full-time employment is with Dibble Engineering Firm as an aviation planning manager, where he’s dedicated his career and spare time to advancing the aviation field.

At this spring’s Arizona Airport Association conference, McDermott was honored with the Corporate Member of the Year award for his knowledge and vast experience in navigating the complexities of planning and environmental issues at more than 100 airports across 17 states.

McDermott reportedly has more than 35 years of experience in the aviation industry.

The award submittals spoke to his contributions to aviation facilities and airport improvement projects and dedication to the Arizona Airports Association.

Additionally, among the multitude of great things, he was recognized for his work on recent projects like the first Sustainable Airport Master Plan at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport, Buckeye Municipal Airport master plan, and numerous projects at Prescott Regional Airport, the press release stated.

