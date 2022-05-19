Volunteers needed to cleanup the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in the Scranton community are being encouraged to volunteer to help cleanup and plant around the city during Scranton City Pride.

The citywide beautification project will be held from June 4 through 12, in conjunction with National NeighborWorks Week.

Organizers announced the nine-day-long event will take place in neighborhoods throughout Scranton as well as the downtown business district. The partnerships responsible for planning the event are Scranton Tomorrow, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the City of Scranton.

According to a release, volunteers will help with many tasks including, raking, sweeping, removing litter, weeding, planting, pruning and painting. Gloves and trash bags will be given to volunteers, but you’re also encouraged to bring your favorite tools.

Volunteers can register as an individual or as part of a team or organization, you can also sign up for a specific park or do your own property at home .

For more information or to sign up, visit the Scranton City Pride Website .

