The St. Mary Parish School Board presented certificates to its top World Millionaires at Thursday's meeting. Stanley Aucoin, a sixth-grader at Berwick Junior High, led the way among secondary students after reading and being tested on material contain 6,897,101 words. Addie Aucoin, a fifth-grader at Berwick Elementary, was tops among elementary students with 3,147,859 words. Their librarians are Mikah Kelly at Berwick Elementary and Laura Rentrop at Berwick Junior High.

BERWICK, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO