ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

CEO charged with defrauding investors of $1.1M with forged documents

By Justin Glowacki
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WA7GL_0fjckmYN00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday, May 18, that James Abrams, age 39, of Easley, South Carolina, was indicted on Tuesday, May 17, by a federal grand jury on money laundering, fraud, identity theft, and other related charges.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that Abrams, owner and Chief Executive Officer of EthosGen LLC, provided forged documents and false information to scam investors out of $1.1 million.

Man charged with hitting Chihuahua in the face

Official court documents state that Abrams allegedly forged documentation that inflated EthosGen LLC’s revenues, business activity, and profitability to make it look like a more attractive investment.

The indictment also alleges that Abrams used over $796,000 of investors’ money to purchase a residence in South Carolina. To conceal his financial activities, Abrams allegedly laundered $700,000 of the funds through multiple bank accounts before the purchase.

The press release goes on to state that upon discovering the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation of Abrams, he took several steps to obstruct the investigation. Namely, the indictment states he is accused of creating false documents and accountant records that claimed his embezzlement of investor funds was a shareholder loan.

Officials also say he is charged with seven counts of providing false statements to federal investigators by lying about purchasing inventory for EthosGen LLC, claiming his company owed him $800,000.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the most serious offenses is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. The aggravated identity theft charges carry mandatory, consecutive two-year minimum sentence of imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

North Carolina police officer saves autistic child in creek

SYLVA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer is being hailed for saving a 4-year-old autistic boy who authorities say was “up to his shoulders” in a fast-moving creek. The Sylva Police Department says on its Facebook page that the parents of the child called this week to say their son had wandered away […]
SYLVA, NC
WNCT

Officer-involved fatal shooting in SC, SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was an officer-involved fatal shooting in Laurens County. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Old Stable Lane. This shooting resulted in one death. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be investigating this shooting, deputies said.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Scranton, SC
City
Easley, SC
Easley, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Embezzlement#Money Laundering#Ethosgen Llc
Newberry Observer

Investigation underway in teenage homicide

NEWBERRY — On early Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 12:05 a.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wise Street in the City of Newberry. Police arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
NEWBERRY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on Valley Falls Road. Troopers said a 2011 Jeep was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road. The car then hit a […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for May 17

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Joshua Newsome – Homeless. -Public disorderly conduct.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Police investigate homicide near Spartanburg bar

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department needs the public’s help locating a vehicle of interest involved in a shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured another near a local bar. Officers were called to Magnolia Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting. Police said upon arrival, they saw 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy