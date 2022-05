ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department said Sunday its officers responded to a shooting early that morning in the parking lot of a Waffle House on South Kirkman Road. Units set out around 4 a.m., finding one man shot at the scene on 5350 S. Kirkman Road, police said. According to a statement, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment, another man who had been shot was later dropped off at the hospital, both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and officers have since identified and detained a suspect.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO