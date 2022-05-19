ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple cheat death after their car starts to float away while driving through floodwaters in Queensland - as the state faces another rain bomb

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Extraordinary dashcam footage has captured a terrified couple's dramatic escape from their sinking four-wheel drive, fearing their lives after driving through a flooded highway.

During Queensland's ongoing flood crisis, the latest incident has prompted renewed warnings for motorists not to enter flooded roads with more rain expected to soak the saturated state in the coming days.

The footage shows the man approaching a submerged section of the Leichhardt Highway and decides to drive through.

'They're saying no-go zone,' his hesitant partner is heard saying.

'Keep going; you're going to have to keep going now.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owMDt_0fjcjjrz00
Dash cam captured a couple's terrifying brush with death driving through a flooded highway

Moments later, the car begins floating in the raging floodwaters.

'We've just gone off the edge, babe!' the panicked woman says.

The frantic driver replies: 'Get your purse!'

It's followed by eerie silence and heavy breathing as floodwaters slowly rise up the front windscreen before their vehicle smashes into a tree.

'Hun, I'm scared,' the woman said as her partner tries to reassure her.

They decide to flee before it's too late as the raging brown current gushes into the vehicle as soon as they open the doors.

'Alright, get out,' the man tells her partner.

She replies: 'Where's your phone?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mznfs_0fjcjjrz00
The couple were soaked after making the decision to flee their sinking vehicle (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUDDw_0fjcjjrz00
It's understood the couple were unharmed and made it to safety after their dice with death

It's understood the couple were uninjured and made it to safety.

'Overnight rainfall much more than anticipated. This footage shows how things can go wrong real quick!' Facebook group Aussiecam captioned the footage.

The footage of the terrifying incident emerged a week after mother-of-three and wedding photographer Casey Munchow, 31, died in floodwaters vehicle was swept off a causeway near Mackay.

Keiren Wilson, 26, is still missing after his car was found in a flooded region of southern Queensland last Friday.

A search involving police, State Emergency Service volunteers and a LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has failed to find any trace of him near Stanthorpe.

The floods damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in the Lockyer Valley and the Mary River inundated Gympie and Maryborough for the third time this year.

A number of flood warnings remain in place with parts of Queensland forecast to get another soaking in the coming days.

Major warnings have been issued for the Moonie, Condamine and Balonne rivers, along with Cooper Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jw32x_0fjcjjrz00
Motorists are reminded to not drive through flooded roads with more rain on the way (pictured a 4WD driver trying their luck on a flooded road in Grantham)

Heavy rain is expected along the coast from Mackay coast right down to Wide Bay.

Some regions such as Bundaberg will see rainfall totals reaching up to 70mm in 72 hours.

Gympie residents are set to receive 40mm and Central Queenslanders in Rockhampton will cop 45mm.

The brunt of the rain will then move down to south-east Queensland to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, which can expect up to 60 and 35mm respectively on election day this Saturday.

The Gold Coast is also in for a wet weekend with up to 65mm forecast while Hervey Bay will likely to cop 100mm in three days.

Strong wind warnings have been issued along a 1000 kilometre stretch of the coastline from Mackay right down to the Gold Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44g0xL_0fjcjjrz00
A series of flood warnings remain in place as Queensland's ongoing flood crisis continues

