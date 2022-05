BOONE, Iowa—Iola M. (Emley) Whitver, age 95 of Westhaven Community and Boone, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Iola was born on April 8, 1926 in the family home near Bagley, IA, the daughter of Earl and Mabel (Humphrey) Emley. She graduated from Cooper High School, later earning an AA in Business from Boone Junior College.

BOONE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO