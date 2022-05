Ole Miss’ historic season came to an end Sunday afternoon as the Rebels fell to No. 5 UCLA 9-1 in five innings at Easton Stadium. “Obviously not how you want your season to end, but when something does end, you do a quick reflection because you want to take in the moment, be where your feet are and enjoy the people you’re with,” said head coach Jamie Trachsel. “You reflect on all the things you were able to be a part of and accomplish together. I’m just really proud of the fight our team had this year.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO