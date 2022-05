Khan has spent the past 20 seasons with the Steelers, helping build two Super Bowl championship teams. The 45-year-old has spent the last five seasons as vice president. Hired in 2001, Khan spent ten years as Pittsburgh's football operations coordinator. Khan became the Steelers' director of football administration in 2011 before another promotion to vice president in 2016.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO