Aldi's Affordable New Vintage-Style Appliances Look Like Smeg For Way Less

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago

Have you ever looked around at your kitchen and wondered, “do toaster, blender, and other kitchen appliance companies have a personal vendetta against visually pleasing design?” Because we have. It seems like when it comes to appliances, you can choose between something affordable but hideous, or something gorgeous…with a price tag more suited to a new sofa than a new citrus juicer. Thankfully, it seems like someone at Aldi has at least a cursory understanding of what the people want. Aldi has a new collection of gorgeous vintage-style appliances that remind us of some of our favorite high-end brands (*cough* Smeg *cough*), but with prices we can actually afford.

Aldi’s new brand of home appliances is Ambiano, and everything is under $40. They come in two colorways — cream and teal — and have black and metal accents, giving each item a high-end look.

You can even order Aldi’s new vintage appliances on Instacart . These are some of our favorite new appliances from their Ambiano line.

Aldi Ambiano Retro Electric Water Kettle

If you’ve never used an electric kettle before, you don’t know what you’ve been missing. They’re so much faster than a stove-top kettle, use less energy, and this one is so stylish, you won’t mind leaving it on the countertop.

Aldi Ambiano Retro Electric Water Kettle

$24.99


Aldi Ambiano Retro Toaster

Now this is how you design a toaster. It’s not bulky, it’s not overly futuristic — it’s a sleek, teal-colored toaster that will get your breakfast ready in a jiffy each morning.

Ambiano Retro Toaster – Teal

$24.99


Aldi Ambiano Retro Electric Milk Frother

Over the past couple of years, we’ve gotten serious about being able to make our favorite coffee drinks at home, and part of any barista’s arsenal is a good milk frother. This electric frother from Aldi comes in cream or teal, and once again sports a sleek retro design you’ll want to show off.

Ambiano Retro Electric Milk Frother

$24.99


That’s not all they’re offering. You can also find a retro electric juicer, a coffee maker, and even an electric hard-boiled egg maker in the Ambiano collection at Aldi. You can check out all of the products available on Instacart , or head to your local Aldi and check out the home goods aisle there for these appliances, and who knows what other surprises.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

