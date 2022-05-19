ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Ex-Horry County deputy found guilty on all charges in van drownings

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfvxT_0fjcgfwm00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Horry County deputy who drove a van with a cage in it on the day that two mental health patients drowned during Hurricane Florence has been found guilty on all charges.

Stephen Flood is one of two people charged in connection with the deaths of Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green. The two were killed on Sept. 18, 2018, when the van became submerged in floodwater on Highway 76 in Marion County. He was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Flood was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The families of the victims addressed the court after the verdict was read and talked about the loss of their loved ones.

“He swore to serve and protect,” said Donnela Green-Johnson, the sister of Green. “Instead, he abused the trust that my sister Nicki, Wendy and the state of South Carolina entrusted with him. And for what? To save some time? He decimated our family with his reckless behavior and took two people from this earth.”

Flood said during his time with the sheriff’s office he always tried to treat inmates and patients with respect.

“I never intended to do anything to make this happen the way it did,” Flood said. “It was a series of mistakes on my part and other people that led me to that point in time. I’m sorry for what happened to the girls.”

The state said that Flood was focused on shifting blame, and that he acted with reckless disregard when he drove through the waters. He did not take alternate routes that were suggested to him by supervisors, even though they were told about them before he left.

Although construction flaws in the gear may be also to blame, the prosecution said that the main cause was Flood’s decision making.

The defense team said that Flood had chances to turn around, but was told at he was good to keep taking his route at each of those opportunities. His team legal team said that his supervisors said he behaved with integrity that day.

The defense pinned the main cause of the deaths on case “overflows,” which didn’t have to do with Flood. They said the vehicle and roads were unsafe, and called the van with a cage in it a death trap since it didn’t have an emergency exit.

3 Horry County deputies testify in trial of Stephen Flood

But instead, he’s been a scapegoat, they argued.

Newton’s family filed lawsuits that alleges wrongful death by driving her in a locked cage on a dangerous road in standing water, failing to follow the correct route and for using a caged inmate van for a mental health patient. The lawsuit also referred to the vehicle as a “death trap.”

A case against the company that made the caged van was settled for $1 million. A lawsuit against Horry County has also been settled.

Deputy Joshua Bishop, who officials said was in the passenger seat, will be tried separately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
myhorrynews.com

One dead after fiery crash in Horry County

One person was killed in a fiery crash in northern Horry County Sunday afternoon, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 19 near S.C. 410, said Master Trooper David Jones of the Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2013 four-door Mazda was heading...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Marion County, SC
Accidents
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Bishop
Charleston City Paper

West Ashley woman dies Friday after Wednesday fall at jail

A 38-year-old West Ashley woman who reportedly jumped Wednesday from a second-tier balcony has died, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed this evening. Patricia L. Sizemore, 38, of West Ashley was accused May 12 of two first-offense felony counts of controlled substance violations and two felony counts of distributing controlled substances near a school. Cash bond was set for $125,000 on May 13.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Mental Health#Deliberations#Ex Horry County#Green
abccolumbia.com

Police investigating deadly shooting of a teenager in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. According to deputies, they were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for reports of a shooting. Police say once on scene, officers found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds, both were rushed to the hospital where the 17-year-old died from his injuries.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was booked into jail Friday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in Hartsville in October 2020. Clarence Brunson was found in Pennsylvania and brought back to South Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department. The charge […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

1 killed in Conway-area crash, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Conway area Friday evening. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and D Street. Jones said a 2004 Chevrolet work...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

1 dead after vehicle collides with tree, catches fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire Sunday in the Loris area. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 19 near S.C. 410.
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy