Carlinville's Siglock earns 600 meters at state meet
By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
4 days ago
Carlinville senior Ethen Siglock (left) runs to victory in the 100 meters at the SCC Meet on May 3 in Staunton. On Wednesday in Virden, Siglock qualified for state in four events at the North Mac Class 1A Sectional.
The near two-hour rain delay at the Class 2A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday gave Hannah Meiser the energy boost she needed.
The near two-hour rain delay at the Class 2A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday gave Hannah Meiser the energy boost she needed.
At O'Brien Stadium, the Civic Memorial junior became the first runner in school history to medal when she placed ninth in the 1,600-meter run.
Alton saw a state finalist for 3A, with Renee Raglin placing fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Alton's Simon McClaine clears a hurdle in the 110-meter high hurdles on Thursday at the O’Fallon Class 3A Sectional. McClaine was third in the race in a PR time before coming back to qualify for state in the 300 hurdles by placing second. (Matt Kamp / Hearst Illinois)
Alton senior Renee Raglin, shown on her way to a 100-meter win earlier this season, ran a PR time in the Class 3A prelims Friday at the girls track state meet in Charleston to advance to Saturday's finals. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)
BETHALTO - While Triad's victory over Civic Memorial in Friday's Class 2A regional championship game wasn't a surprise to CM coach Eric Zyung, he found positives in the game and the season, which came to an end.
Springfield High scored first and had a one goal lead at halftime. Rochester’s Maggie Gleckler scored twice in the second half, the game winner coming with 16:32 on the clock to send the Rockets past the Senators 2-1 in the 2A regional championship game. TeTee Jallah scored for the Senators. Rochester will play the winner of Mahomet Seymour and Bloomington in the 2A Chatham sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
SALEM – The 125 miles separating Gillespie from Robinson limited the mutual experiences linking the Miners and the Maroons. So Robinson softball coach Eric Dean turned to the internet for a rudimentary scouting report on Miners pitcher Emma Gipson. It didn’t do her justice.
ALTON - Members of Union Baptist Church will gather at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave., in Alton at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 to celebrate this event with a banquet.
The church, located at 320 E. 7th St., had its origins in the summer of 1836 when 10 former slaves made their way to Alton. Some arrived via the Underground Railroad, while others already had been freed. They first met at the home of Charles Edwards and the group included such established city leaders as the Rev. Eben Rodgers of the First Baptist Church.
More meetings followed, and the group organized into the African Mission Freedman which led to the founding of the African Baptist Church in 1837 with the Rev. John Livingston serving as its founding pastor.
GRAFTON — It was eat, drink and be wary of the raindrops in Grafton on Saturday as visitors filled the Mississippi River community to partake of the specialties offered during this year’s Sip, Sample and Stroll event.
WOOD RIVER — Thanks in part to a local veteran and his wife, the tattered American flag at the Madison County Historical Society Museum and Archival Library has been removed with a new flag is on the way.
Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
EDWARDSVILLE - Chicken Salad Chick, 2323 Plum St., in Edwardsville will host Kids Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
There will be free face painting and people can their plant own flowers to take home for kids. Kids will also eat for only $1.99.
Chicken Salad Chick serves dishes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients: Their menu offers a dozen flavors of chicken salad along with our signature sides, kids' meals, catering options and sweet treats presented with Southern hospitality.
HARTFORD — The village's 100th birthday party was delayed by COVID for two years. Then heavy rain on Saturday made things rather soggy for the long-delayed celebration. But the community still commemorated its centennial with food, music, activities and fun.
COVID-19 has forced the postponement of a big name concert in Springfield. Comic musician Weird Al Yankovic had to delay his planned appearance Sunday night at UIS. Yankovic announced late last week that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Although his symptoms are mild, the performer has called off several scheduled dates on his current tour. His Springfield appearance will be rescheduled for the fall… but the exact date has not yet been set.
A Central Illinois woman has died after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. 21-year-old Lydia Davidsmeier of the town of Virginia had reportedly been hiking on a trail near a waterfall when she fell Thursday. Her body was recovered from the base of the waterfall later that day.
EDWARDSVILLE — A Missouri man has died following a single vehicle accident near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friday morning. At about 5:49 a.m., Paul W. Wisdom, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri, was headed east on Illinois 143 at the SIUE Northern Access Road when for unknown reasons his 2004 Nissan pick-up truck left the roadway and rolled. Wisdom was ejected from the truck and pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner.
