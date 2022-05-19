ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

Carlinville's Siglock earns 600 meters at state meet

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carlinville senior Ethen Siglock (left) runs to victory in the 100 meters at the SCC Meet on May 3 in Staunton. On Wednesday in Virden, Siglock qualified for state in four events at the North Mac Class 1A Sectional. (Greg Shashack / The...

The Telegraph

FRIDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Piasa Birds knocked out by New Berlin

Southwestern's Colin LeMarr drove in the Piasa Birds' only run in a loss to New Berlin in the semifinals of the Gillespie Class 2A Regional. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) The quick rebuild that brought a South Central Conference championship for Southwestern Piasa Birds baseball will have to wait at least another year for a regional title.
NEW BERLIN, IL
The Telegraph

CM's Meiser, Alton's Raglin win medals at state

The near two-hour rain delay at the Class 2A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday gave Hannah Meiser the energy boost she needed. At O'Brien Stadium, the Civic Memorial junior became the first runner in school history to medal when she placed ninth in the 1,600-meter run. Alton saw a state finalist for 3A, with Renee Raglin placing fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Rockets Rally For Two Second Half Goals To Claim Regional Crown

Springfield High scored first and had a one goal lead at halftime. Rochester’s Maggie Gleckler scored twice in the second half, the game winner coming with 16:32 on the clock to send the Rockets past the Senators 2-1 in the 2A regional championship game. TeTee Jallah scored for the Senators. Rochester will play the winner of Mahomet Seymour and Bloomington in the 2A Chatham sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Church celebrates 185th Sunday

ALTON - Members of Union Baptist Church will gather at Best Western Premier Hotel, 3559 College Ave., in Alton at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 to celebrate this event with a banquet. The church, located at 320 E. 7th St., had its origins in the summer of 1836 when 10 former slaves made their way to Alton. Some arrived via the Underground Railroad, while others already had been freed. They first met at the home of Charles Edwards and the group included such established city leaders as the Rev. Eben Rodgers of the First Baptist Church. More meetings followed, and the group organized into the African Mission Freedman which led to the founding of the African Baptist Church in 1837 with the Rev. John Livingston serving as its founding pastor.
The Telegraph

Second Grafton stroll overcomes rain

GRAFTON — It was eat, drink and be wary of the raindrops in Grafton on Saturday as visitors filled the Mississippi River community to partake of the specialties offered during this year’s Sip, Sample and Stroll event.
GRAFTON, IL
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Edwardsville restaurant sets kids night Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Chicken Salad Chick, 2323 Plum St., in Edwardsville will host Kids Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. There will be free face painting and people can their plant own flowers to take home for kids. Kids will also eat for only $1.99. Chicken Salad Chick serves dishes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients: Their menu offers a dozen flavors of chicken salad along with our signature sides, kids' meals, catering options and sweet treats presented with Southern hospitality.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Hartford celebrates small town centennial

HARTFORD — The village's 100th birthday party was delayed by COVID for two years. Then heavy rain on Saturday made things rather soggy for the long-delayed celebration. But the community still commemorated its centennial with food, music, activities and fun.
HARTFORD, IL
wmay.com

Weird Al Appearance In Springfield Postponed

COVID-19 has forced the postponement of a big name concert in Springfield. Comic musician Weird Al Yankovic had to delay his planned appearance Sunday night at UIS. Yankovic announced late last week that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Although his symptoms are mild, the performer has called off several scheduled dates on his current tour. His Springfield appearance will be rescheduled for the fall… but the exact date has not yet been set.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Central Illinois Woman Dies In Fall In Rocky Mountain National Park

A Central Illinois woman has died after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. 21-year-old Lydia Davidsmeier of the town of Virginia had reportedly been hiking on a trail near a waterfall when she fell Thursday. Her body was recovered from the base of the waterfall later that day.
VIRGINIA, IL
The Telegraph

Missouri man dies in crash near SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE — A Missouri man has died following a single vehicle accident near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Friday morning. At about 5:49 a.m., Paul W. Wisdom, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri, was headed east on Illinois 143 at the SIUE Northern Access Road when for unknown reasons his 2004 Nissan pick-up truck left the roadway and rolled. Wisdom was ejected from the truck and pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
