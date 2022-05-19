ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weakened Demand, Inflationary Pressures Hit Kohl’s First Quarter Earnings

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8WUw_0fjcfF9n00

Click here to read the full article.

Kohl’s saw lower than expected results in the first quarter of 2022 as the retailer saw a weakened demand and inflationary pressures.

First quarter net sales decreased 5.2% to $3.72 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year, driven by a double digit decline in the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer’s home and children’s businesses. Net income came in flat compared to the same period last year at $14 million in the first quarter of 2022.

On the company’s first quarter 2022 earnings call on Thursday, Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said, “While the quarter started off strong with positive low single-digit comp growth through late March, in April, demand considerably weakened as we lapped last year’s stimulus and as consumers started to experience inflationary pressures.”

By category, Gass said the company’s men’s business had a “very strong quarter,” with sales increasing 3%, driven in part by the introduction of several new brands over the past six months including Tommy Hilfiger , Calvin Klein, and Hurley. Gass also noted that there has been “significant growth” in its tailored and dress business and has continued to see sales increases in its outdoor apparel category. “This gives us confidence as we expand our partnership with brands like Eddie Bauer and Under Armour Outdoor, which we’re rolling out to more stores later this year,” Gass said.

As for women’s, sales outpaced the company with growth in areas like outerwear, denim, inclusive sizing, and dresses. Offsetting such gains was underperformance in spring seasonal categories like swim, tanks, shorts, and tees, which were down double digits, but have shown a strong positive trend in May with warmer weather.

And as it relates to active, overall, it performed in line with the company. Gass said the category saw growth in men’s and women’s apparel, offset by softness in active footwear and children’s apparel.

As for positive news in the quarter, Gass said that the company has seen improved trends in May, with strength in its spring seasonal categories driven mostly by the 200 stores with Sephora shop-in-shops , which Gass added are delivering positive low single-digit comp store sales growth. “The transformation underway in our stores, with our partnership with Sephora as a cornerstone, is driving impressive results,” Gass added. “The first 200 stores with Sephora at Kohl’s comped positively overall in Q1, up low single digits, driven by both Sephora sales as well as incremental basket growth with categories such as women’s, accessories and active.”

Gass also noted that by the end of the summer, there will be an additional 400 stores, for a total of 600 locations by early August, that will have a Sephora shop-in-shop and an updated design. “We’ve taken the opportunity to update, refresh and reflow the stores to deliver against our strategy of leading in the active and casual lifestyle,” the CEO said.

Looking ahead, due to its first quarter results, the company has updated its full year 2022 outlook. It now expects net sales to be in the range of 0% to 1% compared to the prior year.

These earnings follow the announcement on Wednesday that two executives are leaving the retailer to pursue other opportunities. Kohl’s chief merchandising officer Doug Howe has left the company, effective immediately, and Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer, is expected to depart June 1. “Both have made meaningful contributions, and we wish them well in their future endeavors,” Gass said on Thursday’s call.

While a search is underway, Gass said in the meantime, Ron Murray, a long tenured Kohl’s and retail merchandising executive will now serve as interim chief merchandising officer. Also, effective immediately, Christie Raymond will serve as interim chief marketing officer. “Both Christie and Ron are strong leaders with proven track records,” Gass added. “We are confident that they will do a great job leading our highly capable teams and driving our strategy forward.”

These departures come at a time when Kohl’s is weighing offers from multiple parties that are interested in purchasing the company. The department store chain said in a March press release that it has hired Goldman Sachs to engage with potential bidders and discuss alternatives for the business. Kohl’s said in a separate letter to shareholders that it has engaged with over 20 parties. These proposals, Kohl’s said, are non-binding and without financial commitment.

Among the speculated bidders included the owners of JCPenney . According to an April report in the New York Post, the proposed deal comes from Simon Property and Brookfield Asset Management, the two entities that bought JCPenney out of bankruptcy in 2020 for $1.75 billion. The deal values Kohl’s at more than $8.6 billion, or $68 per share.

Hudson’s Bay Co., which owns Hudson’s Bay and Saks, is also reportedly interested in making a play for Kohl’s.

On Thursday’s call, Gass commented on the proposed sale of the business, stating that the company is “continuing to engage with multiple interested parties as they work to prepare fully-financed binding proposals.”

Gass added that Kohl’s is continuing its “detailed due diligence phase” and is “pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan.”

More from Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Just 2 Days After Leaving Kohl’s, Doug Howe Has Landed at DSW

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Kohl’s said Doug Howe was stepping down from his post as chief merchandising officer, the retail veteran has landed at Designer Brands. The executive is the new president of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, and will also have an EVP title at the parent company. As president of DSW, Howe will be responsible for day-to-day leadership of the company and bringing DSW’s differentiated customer experience and desired brands to life across direct-to-consumer channels, Designer Brands said in a statement. Howe will report directly to Designer Brands’ CEO Roger Rawlins. Prior to Kohl’s,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Can Buying Kohl's Help J.C. Penney Make a Comeback?

In its heady days, the 120-year-old department store chain J.C. Penney used to be the go-to place for consumers looking for low-cost drapes, mattresses, and tableware, as well as work and leisure clothing. The Plano, Texas, retailer served the price conscious consumer part of America's middle class families. Over the...
PLANO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Ron Murray
FOXBusiness

Kohl's becomes latest retailer to warn of inflation eating into profits

Kohl's Corp. cut its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, joining some of America's biggest retailers in warning that a four-decades high inflation is starting to take a toll on profit margins and consumer spending power. Shares of the company, which reiterated that it is talks with multiple parties for a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation
BGR.com

A bunch of new Costco stores are coming soon

A retail chain beloved by bargain hunters has unveiled a big expansion it’s going to be embarking on over the course of the next several months. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Elevates Risky See-Through Lace Jumpsuit With Sparkling Pyramid Heels for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Click here to read the full article. After stepping out in a head-turning ensemble to host Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream, Lala Anthony pulled out another phenomenal outfit for fashion’s biggest night. The actress and television personality was spotted making her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Anthony made a striking arrival in a light blue lace ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve see-through jumpsuit. The garment had a round neckline and small splits near the cuffs of the sleeves. The one-piece was complete with a matching skirt that wrapped around her waist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Footwear News

121K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy