ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Under Armour CEO Departure Signals Opportunity to ‘Reignite Growth,’ Analysts Say

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0276pd_0fjcfEH400

Click here to read the full article.

Under Armour yesterday announced the sudden departure of Patrik Frisk, the company’s CEO for the last two years.

Frisk will also step down as a member of its board of directors. The company has initiated an internal and external search process to identify a successor, and has appointed COO Colin Browne as interim president and CEO until a successor is named.

The news comes amid an already turbulent time for the Baltimore-based athletic giant, which reported disappointing earnings in its most recent transitional quarter due to ongoing supply chain challenges and a hit to the company’s business in China. Under Armour reported a net loss of $60 million in the quarter, with an adjusted loss of $3 million. Revenue was up 3% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.

Shares of Under Armour were down almost 10% on Thursday morning following the news of Frisk’s departure, which is effective June 1. However, while analysts agree that the move adds an element of uncertainty in the short term, it also represents an opportunity for more incremental growth for the brand.

In April of 2020, Under Armour rolled out a restructuring plan with the goal of adding between $475 million to $525 million in pretax charges and reduced its expenses further with temporary layoffs for retail and distribution workers, reduced compensation for top executives, and other cost cutting measures.

“Under Armour’s decision to pivot CEOs presumably signals a desire to push past restructuring and reignite growth,” wrote BMO analyst Simeon Siegel in a note, in which he gave Under Armour an “Outperform” rating. “ Although COVID-19 helped companies focus on profits over growth, it seems the board is ready for growth.”

Cowen Equity Research analyst John Kernan similarly described the announcement as a “reset” for the company’s narrative in the wake of a weak quarter. Other analysts also pointed to the company’s potential to improve margins and revenues with the right person leading the charge. Under Armour’s turnaround plan has already seen significant success throughout 2021, and analysts say they see potential for a new, capable CEO to continue this progress.

“We see Under Armour at an interesting juncture with the stock now valued on tangible earnings power vs. structural potential for margin improvement,” said Stifel analyst Jim Duffy in a note. “Accordingly, we see value creation more dependent on revenue growth and believe Under Armour’s CEO search should prioritize global brand leadership talent with a proven track record for unlocking incremental growth.”

Overall, analysts praised Frisk’s perfomance since he assumed the role of CEO in January of 2020 after company founder Kevin Plank stepped down. (Plank remains at Under Armour as its executive chairman and brand chief.) Prior to Under Armour, Frisk was CEO of Aldo Group for more than two years, and before then spent almost 11 years in various leadership roles at VF Corp. Analysts also praised the choice of Browne as logical and suitable interim successor.

“We are hopeful UAA can attract a new leader to build upon existing progress behind strengthening brand/operations, and to reestablish investor confidence in the brand’s profitable growth potential following a recent setback,” said Baird Equity Research
analyst Jonathan Komp in a note.

Under Armour said it expects revenue in fiscal 2023 to increase 5 to 7 percent versus the comparable baseline period of $5.7 billion, reflecting a mid-single-digit growth rate in North America and a low-teens growth rate in the international business. And while current challenges somewhat cloud visibility, the long-term expectation is for the company to reach these targets.

“We have been impressed by the progress being made at Under Armour to protect its house,” wrote Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser. “We do not believe that the pending CEO departure means that UAA will miss its FY23 guidance, but it does mean that the uncertainty as to what’s happening makes it difficult to step up and buy the stock at its current level.”

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Patrik Frisk, President and CEO of Under Armour, Is Stepping Down

Click here to read the full article. Under Armour president and CEO Patrik Frisk is stepping down. The Baltimore-based athletic giant announced today that Frisk — who took over as president and CEO in January 2020 — will step down from the role, effective June 1. Also, Under Armour said Frisk will step down as a member of its board of directors. Under Armour confirmed its board has initiated an internal and external search process to identify Frisk’s successor, and has appointed COO Colin Browne as interim president and CEO until a successor is named. Browne will assume the position effective June 1. Frisk, according...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Wendy Yang, President of Performance Lifestyle at Deckers Brands, is Stepping Down

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Yang, president of Performance Lifestyle at Deckers Brands, is stepping down. The company announced today that Yang is stepping down from the position, effective as of the end of the month. According to Deckers, Yang will remain with the company in a consulting role through Aug. 15 to allow for a smooth transition. Yang — whose career in footwear and fashion spans decades and includes stints at New Balance, Timberland, Reebok and others — spent seven years at Deckers, and was responsible for several brands that rose to prominence under her watch, most notably...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Kevin Plank
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Frisk
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Dr. Oz’s Daughter Daphne Celebrates & Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Floral Yellow Dress for Charity Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Daphne Oz is a dream in florals while celebrating a charity initiative with friends and Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) In an Instagram post on Monday, Oz modeled an outfit she donned to a lunch that honored the work of The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Net-a-Porter teamed up with the cancer research facility and created a...
ADVOCACY
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Goes Green In 6-inch See-Through Heels & Edgy Cutout Dress for Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria has been on a serious style spree while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her latest look comes just a few hours after stepping onto the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a silver sequin gown by Cristina Ottaviano. This time, the “Devious Maids” star was spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón in a green asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. Woven from luxe silk, Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Footwear News

121K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy