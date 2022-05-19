ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

What to do this weekend around Bradenton: Adopt-A-Palooza, Shrimp Fest and more

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iSVI_0fjcdgri00

May is here, and there’s plenty of local fun on tap to help you enjoy the upcoming spring weekend. Still need plans? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to good times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, May 20-22, 2022.

6th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza

Manatee County’s largest one-day pet expo and adoption event is back at the Bradenton Area Convention Center on Saturday.

In addition to over 100 adoptable pets and 30 retail vendors, this year there will be a free pet vaccine and microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participating organizations include Manatee County Animal Services, Humane Society of Manatee County, Canine Castaways, Moonracer Rescue, Cat Depot, Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Barking Out Loud Rescue.

Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20 tag fee. All pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

  • Details: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Boulevard in Palmetto
  • Info: https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/animal_services/adopt-a-palooza

Sarasota Shrimp & Music Festival

The eighth annual free festival returns to JD Hamel Park Friday through Sunday with food, drinks and live music along with a marketplace of arts and crafts.

Seafood, meat and vegetarian entrees will be cooked fresh on-site with sides and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.

Performers include Kara Nally Band, Kettle of Fish, Twinkle Rock Soul Radio, The Whole Band, 22N, Dirty Byrd, Stormbringer, Billy the Kid and The Regulators, Bryan Spainhower, Frank Bang and Damon Fowler.

  • Details: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota
  • Info: https://www.paragonfestivals.com/festival/sarasota-shrimp-music-festival/

Teen Fest Manatee

HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Drug Gree Manatee are hosting a free, outdoor event at the Bradenton Riverwalk for teens to encourage “positive, healthy and safe decisions.”

There will be a Live DJ and dance floor, food trucks, prizes, T-shirts, tie dye, bubble soccer, impaired driving googles/simulator, prevention education and a vendor challenge.

  • Details: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21
  • Info: https://drugfreemanatee.org/event/teen-trauma-event-in-partnership-with-blake-medical-center/

Performing arts and shows

“Titanic the Musical” at Manatee Performing Arts Center: “Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic the Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own,” a show preview says.

  • Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 15. Manatee Performing Arts Center. 502 Third Avenue West, Bradenton. $30-$41.

  • Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com

    • Anna Maria Island Players present “The Psychic”: “Down on his luck and desperate to pay rent, Adam hangs a sign in his window offering discount psychic readings,” a show preview says. “Much to his surprise, the unemployed writer finds himself involved in a string of bizarre and hilarious murders in this 2011 ‘Edgar Allan Poe Awards’ winner.”

    “The Legend of Georgia McBride” at Florida Studio Theatre: “Casey is struggling with his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar,” a show description says. “When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business — and himself.”

    Matt Holt at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre: Touring comic Matt Holt’s quick, casual and conversational style has placed him on the stage with notable comedians around the U.S.

    • Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 and and 8:50 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $25.

    • Info: mccurdyscomedy.com

    Guide to performing arts, theaters and venues in Bradenton and Sarasota

    Farmers’ markets

    Downtown Bradenton Public Market: Formerly the Bradenton Farmers Market, this weekly community gathering is back on Saturdays with a fresh name. But you’ll still find a bounty of produce, food, handcrafted goods, arts, music, cooking demonstrations and more along Old Main Street. The market offers more than 40 vendors.

    The Beach Market at Coquina Beach offers fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry and apparel, health and beauty items, music and more on Anna Maria Island. The market will be held on Wednesdays and Sundays December through March.

    The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch welcomes more than 90 regional vendors to Waterside Place each Sunday. Offerings include produce, meat and seafood, prepared foods and breads, crafts, jewelry, plants and pet treats. Live music from a rotation of local musicians and yoga sessions are another regular feature at the market.

    Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events.

    Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

    Newtown Sarasota Farmers Market offers local produce, fresh-baked goods and other items twice a week in the Newtown neighborhood. The market also hosts community gatherings including events for kids and food festivals.

    • Details: 10 a.m.-5p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2523 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota.
    • Info: newtownfarmersmarketsrq.org

    Meadows Farmers Market: Started in Oct. 2021, the Meadows Farmers Market promises organic fruits and vegetables straight from local farmers. Other attractions include artisans, food vendors and live music. Events at the market include yoga, tai chi, wellness talks and holiday celebrations.

    Red Barn Flea Market combines the best of a farmers market, a flea market and a food court in one stop. At Red Barn, you’ll find permanent storefronts, vendor booths, fresh produce, local food offerings, live entertainment and more.

    Guide to Bradenton and Sarasota’s farmers markets with year-round produce and more

    See a movie

    Whether you’re interested in Hollywood blockbusters, independent film or an old-timey drive-in movie experience, there’s a theater nearby that can satisfy. Here are your local movie options:

    Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings Wed.-Sun.

    There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

    ▪ “” (PG-13): 8:15 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

    ▪ “” (PG-13): 10:20 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

    • Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.
    • Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com

    Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies.

    Some of the society’s movie offerings can be streamed virtually from home.

    • Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.
    • Info: filmsociety.org or 941-955-3456

    Other Bradenton area movie theaters:

    • AMC Bradenton 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. amctheatres.com . 941-752-3796

    • AMC Sarasota 12, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. amctheatres.com . 941-922-4900

    • CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail #1100, Sarasota. cmxcinemas.com . 941-361-2456

    • Regal Oakmont, 4801 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. regmovies.com . 844-462-7342

    • Regal Hollywood, 1993 Main St., Sarasota. regmovies.com . 844-462-7342

    Fun at the museum

    The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature: Explore the past, present and future of the natural world with interactive displays and exhibits, stellar shows in the famed Planetarium, an indoor manatee habitat, the Mosaic Backyard Universe for kids and more at The Bishop in downtown Bradenton.

    • Details: Open Tue.-Sat. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 18-64: $25. Ages 65 and up: $23. College students with ID: $19. Ages 5-17: $16. Ages 4 and under: Free with paying adult.

    • Info: bishopscience.org or 941-746-4131

    Florida Maritime Museum: Florida Maritime Museum documents the age-old relationship between Floridians and the water. Visitors will find marine life displays, historical photos and documents, revolving exhibits and a gift shop.

    On the second and fourth Saturday of each month, the museum hosts a “Music on the Porch” outdoor jam session. From 2-4 p.m., local pickers and players come together to share tunes and singalongs with the crowd.

    Masks are currently required inside museum buildings.

    • Details: Open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free.
    • Info: floridamaritimemuseum.org or 941-708-6120

    Manatee County Agricultural Museum: Explore Manatee County’s rich agricultural past and present at the Manatee County County Agricultural Museum. Permanent exhibits include displays of authentic farm tools and equipment and highlights of various crops and industries that have taken root in Manatee County over the decades. There’s also a revolving lineup of special exhibits to check out.

    • Details: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on the first and third Saturday of each month. Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 1015 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Free. Donations accepted.

    • Info: manateecountyagmuseum.com or 941-721-2034

    Sarasota Art Museum: Operated by Ringling College of Art and Design, the Sarasota Art Museum displays revolving exhibits of contemporary artwork.

    The museum is housed in the former Sarasota High School building and offers 15,000 square feet of gallery space to showcase paint, sculpture, photography, furniture making, experimental art and more.

    Events at the museum include curator and artist talks, live jazz every second Thursday of the month and free entry and family fun on the second Sunday of each month.

    Visitors can also enjoy a gift shop and a bistro.

    • Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 South Tamiami Trail,

      Sarasota. Ages 17 and up: $15. Ages 0-16: Free with paying adult. Veterans and active military: Free with ID.

    • Info: sarasotaartmuseum.org .

    Everything you need to know about art and history museums in Bradenton and Sarasota

    Comments / 1

