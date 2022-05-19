ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Bristol, Jonesborough featured as ‘Charming Tennessee Towns’

By Murry Lee
 4 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two towns in Northeast Tennessee were featured in a Southern Living article for their charm.

In an April 29 article entitled ‘ Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit This Year ,’ eight towns were featured for their historic nature, appealing main streets and local stores.

Among the eight towns were Bristol and Jonesborough.

Southern Living highlighted Bristol’s outdoor activity spots like Bristol Caverns and Steele Creek Park.

Tennessee’s Oldest Town was featured for being the home of the International Storytelling Center and its collection of local shops along its main street.

