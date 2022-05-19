ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Judge issues gag order after Drew Peterson’s attorney threatens to reveal secrets

By Andrew Schroedter, Ben Bradley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrJWR_0fjccafz00

JOLIET, Ill. — Drew Peterson, the former officer serving time for killing his third wife asked a judge to silence his former attorney Joel Brodsky and a judge granted the motion Thursday.

The gag order is the latest in a series of fast-moving developments after Brodsky told WGN Investigates he was considering finally revealing what happened to both of Peterson’s wives.

The judge said never in his 40 years in law has he seen an attorney threaten to betray his client’s trust in such a bold way.

“This may be the most vile crime in the U.S. but [defendants] still have a right to speak in confidence with their attorney,” Will County Judge Ed Burmila said in court.

Brodsky interrupted the hearing several times to make his arguments but the judge shut him down saying he could file motions later.

At one point, Burmila threatened to have Brodsky removed from the courtroom if he continued to interject.

Drew Peterson’s former attorney considers revealing killer cop’s secrets

“This almost goes directly to the claim there was ineffective counsel [at Peterson’s murder trial],” Burmila said.

The judge granted the gag order Thursday, but within five minutes, Brodsky appeared to violate it by walking out and speaking to WGN Investigates and another reporter. Brodsky said the question of whether he’ll reveal what happened to Peterson’s former wives is not “if” but “how.”  He said: “That’s going to happen.”

Brodsky said he considers the judge’s gag order a violation of his First Amendment rights and argues that since Peterson is accusing him of ineffective counsel, Brodsky now has the right to defend himself by breaking attorney-client privilege. The judge seemed to agree, but said the case is not yet at that stage.

“If Mr. Peterson were to testify that may absolve Mr. Brodsky of any obligation he has to keep those conversations privileged,” Burmila said.

Drew Peterson speaks after 10 years behind bars

Brodsky represented Peterson in the murder trial of his third wife Kathleen Savio. The case was reopened after Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy, disappeared in 2007. She’s never been found and police suspect she was also murdered by Peterson.

Peterson recently filed a rather routine motion seeking to have his conviction thrown out, arguing Brodsky provided ineffective counsel, which lit Brodsky’s fuse.

Brodsky had his law license suspended for unrelated conduct two years ago and now may have nothing left to lose.

On Tuesday, WGN Investigates broadcast an interview with him in which he said the case weighed on his conscience and he was considering finally revealing what he claims Peterson told him happened to both of his wives.

That interview prompted Thursday’s emergency hearing.

Peterson’s public defender argued anything that is revealed could jeopardize Peterson’s bid for a new trial.

The judge agreed, saying, “Any reasonable person would almost view it as a threat to Mr. Peterson and I can’t let that happen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Missing Markham woman found in vacant building

MARKHAM, Ill. — An elderly woman missing from her Markham home since last Sunday has been found.Markham police say search teams discovered Olga Gutierrez in the basement of a vacant home. She recently turned 84. Her family says she suffers from dementia. Officers found her at 5 a.m. Thursday. Officials said she  was lying on […]
MARKHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

A Judge Has Accepted Derek Chauvin's Plea Deal Agreement

A federal judge has accepted Derek Chauvin's plea deal and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. Per CNN, the sentencing range was laid out in the plea agreement filed months ago. Chauvin is expected to serve between 17 and a little over 21 years based on "all good-time credit."
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Brodsky
Person
Drew Peterson
WGN News

Feds charge 10 in West Side drug trafficking conspiracy

CHICAGO — Chicago’s top federal prosecutor on Thursday announced that 10 men connected to a longstanding West Side street gang now face conspiracy charges stemming from an alleged narcotics trafficking operation that served customers at three of the city’s open-air drug markets. U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the 10 defendants — members or associates of […]
CHICAGO, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzzfeednews.com

The Lawyer Representing Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister In Her Defamation Lawsuit Against The Duchess Wants to Withdraw From The Case

Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may have hit a roadblock Monday, when her attorney requested that a Florida federal court allow him to withdraw from the case. Lawyer Douglas Kahle, who has been representing Samantha since she filed the lawsuit last month,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law & Crime

Judge Pushes Back N.Y. Sentencing Date for R. Kelly, But It’s Still Scheduled Before the Singer’s Upcoming Illinois Trial

A federal judge on Saturday agreed to push back a sentencing hearing for R&B star R. Kelly, known to the court system by his legal name Robert Sylvester Kelly, on racketeering, child exploitation, and other charges. The move came as defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean promised to present evidence that Kelly’s original attorneys botched his case.
BROOKLYN, NY
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy