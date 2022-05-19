ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County adopts set of property maintenance standards for residents

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
According to a press release from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, property owners living in unincorporated Douglas County, outside the jurisdiction of Omaha, Bennington, Waterloo and Valley now have a set of standards for the upkeep of their homes, businesses, and grounds.

"Property owners living in unincorporated Douglas County, outside the jurisdiction of Omaha, Bennington, Waterloo and Valley, now have a set of standards to guide the upkeep of their homes, businesses and grounds.

On May 17, 2022, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the adoption of the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC), along with a set of exceptions for farms and other agricultural businesses.

“Our goal with establishing these standards is to ensure our communities and residents have a healthy and safe environment in which to live,” said Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson.

The IPMC provides common-sense minimum standards for a safe and healthy home or business. For example, the code requires living spaces to have a working toilet, sink and bathtub/shower; there must be adequate food-preparation space; structural members of buildings must be free of deterioration; and exterior spaces must be clean, safe and sanitary.

While the majority of properties in western Douglas County are well-maintained, some are not. Properties with excessive peeling paint and rotting wood, high grass and weeds, or scattered debris in the yard can drag down property values, including those of neighbors who work hard to maintain their properties. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners adopted the IPMC to address these situations.

For more information about the code adopted by the county commissioners, go to https://codes.iccsafe.org/content/IPMC2021P1 .

Questions? Contact Dave Forrest, Planning and Zoning Coordinator, at 402-444-3531 or email him at dave.forrest@douglascounty-ne.gov."

