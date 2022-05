ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl took a swipe at the press for playing a role in the distrust Americans have towards the media. Speaking during a panel discussion with the Common Ground Committee, Karl was asked about the erosion of trust in the media and pointed out how there was a huge "drop off" among Republicans, which he said "wasn't surprising" since Donald Trump "declared war" on the media before and during his presidency.

POTUS ・ 28 DAYS AGO