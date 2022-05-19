ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Martinsville Henry Co. SPCA ‘slammed’ with furry friends, asks for community’s help

By Colleen Guerry
 4 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Henry County SPCA issued an urgent plea to the Southside community Thursday morning, searching for those willing to foster or adopt any of the furry friends filling up the shelter.

“We are slammed with dogs and cats and are having to turn people away,” the animal shelter wrote on Facebook on Thursday, May 19. “We are pulling from our local pounds as much as we can. Adoptions at this time are slow.”

This news comes just days before the nonprofit is set to team up with the Martinsville Police Department and PetSense for an “ adoption extravaganza .”

Angels of Assisi: Over a dozen cats abandoned in parking lot, two dead

According to the animal shelter, adoptions will be free for adult dogs that weigh 30 pounds or more, $5 for adult cats, $20 for kittens, and $160 for puppies up to four months old. Those adoption fees include spaying/neutering services, age-appropriate vaccines, microchipping, and deworming.

“Our pounds are full and our shelter is full, we need to get these babies adopted!!!” the Martinsville Henry County SPCA said.

Passerby uses pepper spray to help woman, dog in mountain lion attack

This adoption event will take place at PetSense from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

You can check out photos of the pets available for adoption at the Martinsville Henry County SPCA by following this link .

If you’re not quite ready to adopt, but still want to help the animal shelter make for room for any incoming furry friends, click here to learn more about fostering .

