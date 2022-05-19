ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Fire chief suspects lithium-ion battery as possible cause of Harvey County fire

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ihnu_0fjcb3nA00

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters from several agencies could not save a building that burned south of Newton Thursday morning.

The fire was in the 5800 block of South Kansas Road, about five miles south of Newton. Newton Fire and EMS Chief Steve Roberson said that the smoke plume was already visible in downtown Newton when they got the call.

Roberson said the building was a barn, about 50-feet-by-50-feet and made of wood. It was used to store equipment like a skid steer, lawn equipment and a golf cart. No people were inside, and there were no injuries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKtPn_0fjcb3nA00
    A building burns in the 5800 block of S. Kansas Road, May 19, 2022. (Courtesy Newton Fire and EMS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUxND_0fjcb3nA00
    A building burns in the 5800 block of S. Kansas Road, May 19, 2022. (Courtesy Newton Fire and EMS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqiHc_0fjcb3nA00
    Fire crews respond to a building fire in the 5800 block of S. Kansas Road, May 19, 2022. (Courtesy Newton Fire and EMS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JClil_0fjcb3nA00
    Fire crews respond to a building fire in the 5800 block of S. Kansas Road, May 19, 2022. (Courtesy Newton Fire and EMS)

He said a family member was at the property around 9 a.m., and everything was fine until about 9:15.

Invasive jumping worms spreading throughout Missouri, Kansas and more

“They heard some noises coming from the shed area, looked out, and they saw smoke and saw the sparks and immediately called 911,” Roberson said.

The barn collapsed, and fire crews had to dig through the rubble to ensure the fire was out. At noon, Roberson said he had a good idea of what caused the fire.

“Preliminary indications, based off the interviews with the first, with the reporting party … indicate … that it is directly tied to lithium-ion batteries that were in a golf cart and they were reportedly being charged,” Roberson said.

He said lithium-ion battery fires are challenging.

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

“We’re learning more and more about that each and every, every day with the green energy movement that’s happening,” Roberson said. “Electric vehicles, the lithium-ion batteries themselves are, can pose great hazard. They’re very volatile, burn at very high temperatures, and they’re very difficult to extinguish by conventional methods.”

Investigators later used the term “accidental” to describe the cause of the fire.

Roberson said it helps that Newton Fire/EMS has an auto aid and mutual aid agreement with neighboring communities. Fire crews from Walton, Whitewater, and Valley Center helped Newton battle the fire, while area law enforcement agencies assisted with traffic control.

“If we didn’t have auto aid, if we didn’t have mutual aid agreements with our surrounding communities we would be in a lot of trouble,” Roberson said. “We’re a municipal department. We do have a lot of county and rural properties that we protect, but you know you’re limited with budgets. You’re limited with apparatus and personnel. So, we rely very heavily on mutual aid, auto aid agreements.”

He said the auto aid agreements mean that when there is a structure fire in Harvey County, other surrounding fire departments are also notified at the same time so they can start responding.

“It’s all about getting an effective response on scene in an adequate time frame,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KVOE

No chickens reportedly harmed after coop fire in Hartford

No injuries were reported, either to humans or animals, after a chicken coop apparently caught fire in Hartford on Sunday. Several Lyon County fire departments — Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe and Emporia — were dispatched to the 200 block of Main around 5 pm. It took roughly 30 minutes to get the put out once firefighters arrived. At this time, it’s unclear if any chickens were in the coop when the fire started.
HARTFORD, KS
KWCH.com

Downtown multi-car crash injures 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: All lanes are back open. Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed that around 10:45 Sunday morning, a multi-car crash on E Kellogg and Washington injured one. Multiple lanes are closed, and traffic is being redirected. Avoid the area.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Motorious

Kansas Man Drives Camaro In Reverse Through Town

With a population of just shy of 47,000 Salina, Kansas doesn’t see a lot of crime common in metropolitan areas like Kansas City. However, the town experienced quite a bit of excitement when a man allegedly drove his Chevy Camaro in reverse through city streets on the night of January 8. That kind of event would still be a big deal even in a lot of larger cities, unless they’re in Russia where everyone drives however the hell they feel like, resulting in many entertaining dashcam videos.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Sirens will sound in attack mode Monday

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Outdoor Warning System in Sedgwick County, which is tested every Monday at noon, will sound different today. The reason is that Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) will be testing the attack function of their outdoor warning system. According to SCEM, their system has an alert function for severe weather, […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Mutual Aid#Electric Vehicles#Accident#Ksnw#Ems
KSN News

Suspect injured in Junction City officer-involved shooting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Junction City Saturday was left injured. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) received a call around 5:15 p.m. from a woman reporting that a man was outside of her home, located in the 700 block […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Red Cross working to limit the number of house fires in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Hundreds of smoke detectors are now installed across Wichita thanks to the Red Cross. Saturday, the organization held its annual, Sound the Alarm event. The goal is to try and limit the number of house fires in the area. Shannon Wedge serves as the Executive Director of the Red Cross and says […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

More than $1,300 in items stolen from Manhattan Walmart

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are on the hunt for two women who allegedly stole items that cost more than $1,300 from Walmart. The JC Post reports that Manhattan law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of items that cost more than $1,300 from the Walmart on Bluemont Ave.
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy