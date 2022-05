Wake County clinics began giving booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 on Monday. On Sunday, Wake County Public Health began taking appointments. “Being fully vaccinated and boosted remains the best defense against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” said Wake County Associate Physician Director and Epidemiology Program Director Dr. Nicole Mushonga in a news release. “While children in this age range don’t typically have severe cases of the virus, we are seeing signs of long COVID, and the vaccine can help make those symptoms less severe as well.”

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO