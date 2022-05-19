ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

DeWine awards more than $4 million for school safety, security; 15 area schools receiving funding

 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO (FangXiaNuo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MIAMI VALLEY — More than $4 million is going toward helping make improvements to the overall safety and security in nearly 100 Ohio schools.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 98 schools across 27 counties would split $4.8 million in funding from the state’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

“I care deeply about every child in Ohio, and this will help ensure that more students are learning in an environment where they can feel safe and secure,” DeWine stated in a release.

Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks and visitor badging systems.

In the Miami Valley, 15 area schools were selected to receive funding:

  • Fairbrook Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333
  • Herman K Ankeney Middle School (Greene County) - $33,333
  • Main Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333
  • Parkwood Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333
  • Shaw Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333
  • Valley Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333
  • Mercer Education Service Center (Mercer County) - $100,000
  • Bradford Elementary (Miami County) - $100,000
  • Centerville Primary South Elementary (Montgomery County) - $31,603
  • Driscoll Elementary (Montgomery County) - $39,059
  • Hadley E Watts Middle School (Montgomery County) - $47,490
  • Magsig Middle School (Montgomery County) - $42,788
  • Tower Heights Middle School (Montgomery County) - $39,059
  • Dayton Tech Design High School (Montgomery County) - $3,523
  • DLA-Dayton View Campus (Montgomery County) - $77,810

The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.

“School safety is largely about prevention and planning and these grants will help schools increase their efforts,” Cheryl J. Lyman, OFCC Executive Director, said. “We appreciate the Ohio legislature providing the funding and look forward to their continued support as we work to assist more schools across the state in the future.”

Comments / 5

vikki
3d ago

Help the elderly already would you? I use to like DeWine, but after seeing him give millions to kids for school and ignoring the elderly all these years he’s been in office, I will never vote for him again.

6
Leesah
3d ago

Yeah, give money to democrat-run schools. Forget about the veterans, and senior citizens. He's desperate to get reelected.

2
Comments / 0

Community Policy