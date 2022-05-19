DeWine awards more than $4 million for school safety, security; 15 area schools receiving funding

FILE PHOTO (FangXiaNuo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MIAMI VALLEY — More than $4 million is going toward helping make improvements to the overall safety and security in nearly 100 Ohio schools.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 98 schools across 27 counties would split $4.8 million in funding from the state’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

“I care deeply about every child in Ohio, and this will help ensure that more students are learning in an environment where they can feel safe and secure,” DeWine stated in a release.

Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks and visitor badging systems.

In the Miami Valley, 15 area schools were selected to receive funding:

Fairbrook Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333

Herman K Ankeney Middle School (Greene County) - $33,333

Main Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333

Parkwood Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333

Shaw Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333

Valley Elementary (Greene County) - $33,333

Mercer Education Service Center (Mercer County) - $100,000

Bradford Elementary (Miami County) - $100,000

Centerville Primary South Elementary (Montgomery County) - $31,603

Driscoll Elementary (Montgomery County) - $39,059

Hadley E Watts Middle School (Montgomery County) - $47,490

Magsig Middle School (Montgomery County) - $42,788

Tower Heights Middle School (Montgomery County) - $39,059

Dayton Tech Design High School (Montgomery County) - $3,523

DLA-Dayton View Campus (Montgomery County) - $77,810

The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.

“School safety is largely about prevention and planning and these grants will help schools increase their efforts,” Cheryl J. Lyman, OFCC Executive Director, said. “We appreciate the Ohio legislature providing the funding and look forward to their continued support as we work to assist more schools across the state in the future.”

©2022 Cox Media Group