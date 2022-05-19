ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

George Bush Accidentally Called His Invasion Of Iraq "Wholly Unjustified"

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPOZv_0fjcXGFW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQVqm_0fjcXGFW00

In this May 2, 2003, file photo, then-president George W. Bush declares the end of major combat in Iraq as he speaks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln off the California coast.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

In a stunning Freudian slip during a speech on Wednesday, former president George W. Bush mistakenly condemned the person behind the invasion of Iraq — himself — when he actually meant to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

"Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process," Bush said. "The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq— I mean, of Ukraine."

Bush, who led a catastrophic invasion of Iraq in 2003 that killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and decimated its economy, then chuckled at his gaffe.

"Iraq too," he mumbled. "Anyway. I'm 75."

Former President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.”

@sahilkapur 01:01 AM - 19 May 2022

Bush was speaking at an event at his presidential library in Dallas about Russia's war in Ukraine. He forcefully denounced Putin and compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — whom he called a "cool little guy" — to Winston Churchill in his speech, but his verbal slip-up drew the most attention.

Freud really stepped out of his grave to personally slap the ‘Iraq’ out of Bush’s mouth didn’t he https://t.co/iWNUCLEy0P

@SanaSaeed 04:12 AM - 19 May 2022

babe wake up george bush just called the brutal invasion of iraq wholly unjustified on live television

@HannahSeidlitz 01:46 AM - 19 May 2022

Led by Bush and his UK counterpart, Tony Blair, under the guise of the US's war on terror and the false claim that Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction, the invasion of Iraq was a huge disaster. Nearly 300,000 civilians and troops were killed, according to public records, and more than 9 million Iraqis were displaced internally and abroad. It also further intensified sectarian divides and empowered religious extremists.

More on this

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrew Kaczynski
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Freud
Person
Tony Blair
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Invasion Of Iraq#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

5K+
Followers
591
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy