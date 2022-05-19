ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Actor, singer Jordan Fisher to perform national anthem at Indy 500

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor and singer Jordan Fisher will perform the national anthem before the start of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday.

Fisher’s accomplishments include becoming the first Black person to portray the title character of Evan in Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen” and Mark in Fox’s Emmy-nominated “Rent Live,” IMS said in a release. He was also named a breakout star in Fox’s Emmy-winning broadcast “Grease Live!” and starred in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Work It,” as well as the CW’s “The Flash.”

Tony Kanaan talks wins, losses and the long road to the Indy 500

Additionally, Fisher performed in a duet collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Disney’s “Moana” soundtrack and joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton.” He also won ABC’s 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” with his partner Lindsay Arnold in 2017 and hosted “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” in 2018.

“The national anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and Jordan is ready to welcome fans back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a memorable and emotional performance at the Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “This year’s pre-race show will be fantastic, and I know our fans at the track and everyone watching on NBC will be thrilled with the excitement, tradition and pageantry on display as we await the green flag.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
