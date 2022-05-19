ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance honored as Ripley County Business of the Year

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSGOOD, IN — Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance was honored as the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year during the Chamber’s 24th annual Recognition Luncheon Wednesday at the Hog Rock Event Center in Osgood. “We were quite surprised when we received the notification,” said Farm...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRBI Radio

Versailles State Park worker named state Field Employee of the Year

VERSAILLES, IN — A worker at Versailles State Park recently received the Indiana State Park’s Field Employee of the Year Award. Nick Schutte was honored for his wide range of trade skills including mower maintenance and repair, plumbing, roofing, and electrical systems. He received special recognition for ensuring...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg student wins Congressional art competition

COLUMBUS, IN — A Greensburg High School student took 1st place in Indiana’s 6th District annual Art Competition. Malana Kramer was chosen as the winner of the competition, according to Congressman Greg Pence (R-Columbus). Kramer’s art, titled “The DayDreamer,” will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Local sorority awards scholarship, announces return of popular event

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recently awarded a scholarship to Batesville High School senior Courtney Chambers. She is the daughter of Denise and Steve Chambers of Batesville and plans to attend Purdue University in the fall and pursue a degree in Nursing. Each...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95, Dillsboro

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95 of Dillsboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Maryland. Catherine was born on Monday, August 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Braun) Vierling. Catherine married her loving husband Earl W. Scholle on June 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1992. Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dillsboro. She retired after 30 years working for Procter and Gamble on the Crest and Gleem line. She was a former member of the Procter and Gamble (Ivory Dale) Alumni, the 50 Plus Club in Dillsboro, and the Lutheran Woman’s League at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, taking cruises, and luncheons on Tuesdays with her friends, (Martha Wainscott, Edith Russell, Eleanor Peter, and many other friends). Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
DILLSBORO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
Ripley County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
County
Ripley County, IN
City
Batesville, IN
City
Osgood, IN
WRBI Radio

Bicentennial banner now on display at Decatur County Courthouse

GREENSBURG, IN — The official banner of the Greensburg/Decatur County Bicentennial is now on display on the north side of the Decatur County Courthouse. Installation of the banner took place Monday, and officially begins the Bicentennial celebration on the Courthouse Square. The banner was created by local quilters and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Legal Aid holding free phone clinic Tuesday afternoon

— The next Legal Aid District 11 phone clinic will take place Tuesday (May 24) for residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. The free phone clinic will take place between 3 and 5:30 pm, but registration is required between Noon and 2 pm Tuesday...
DECATUR, IN
WRBI Radio

GFD, DCMH partnering on car seat inspection clinic in June

GREENSBURG, IN — The Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Memorial Hospital will team up for a free drive-through car seat inspection clinic on Thursday, June 2 from 4-6 pm at Fire Station 1 on Ireland Street. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-certified personnel from both the fire department and...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Bridge project begins June 1 on S.R. 62 over Laughery Creek near Friendship

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to begin work next week on a $2.5 million superstructure replacement project at the State Road 62 bridge over Laughery Creek in Ripley County. The bridge is located approximately four miles east of State Road 129 near Friendship.
FRIENDSHIP, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bureau#E Street#State Of Indiana#Ripley County Business Of#Recognition Luncheon#Schwering
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville work continues; work on trail edge expected to wrap up

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H Rohe Construction will continue work on the stormwater and paving project on Huntersville Road in Batesville this week. The road will remain closed from State Road 229 to the south side of Dogwood Trail. Crews are also scheduled to finish work on...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Area cleaning up from Saturday storms

SOUTHEASTERN IN — Residents around Southeastern Indiana continue to clean up from Saturday afternoon’s severe storms, which left behind widespread damage. Thunderstorm wind damage toppled a number of utility poles and power lines along US 421 north of Napoleon between County Road 1050 North and the Ripley/Decatur County line.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
WRBI Radio

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, Milan

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, of Milan passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Milan. Chad was born on Tuesday, January 24, 1984 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Jeffery and Melissa (Carter) Dick. Chad married Holly Braun on June 20, 2018. He was a former employee of Wood-Mizer in Batesville. Chad enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and Pez with his son Kaden, going ginseng hunting, and shooting guns. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
MILAN, IN
Fox 19

NKY woman wins $150K Powerball prize

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Gallatin County woman said she followed her intuition and is now $150,000 richer. “I told myself that morning, ‘I have to stop in town to pick up the winning ticket,’” she told lottery officials. She told lottery officials while running errands...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Retailers Supply in New Albany Acquired

New Jersey-based Aramsco Inc. has acquired Retailers Supply in New Albany, a janitorial supplies and equipment distributor. The deal is Aramsco’s ninth acquisition over the last three years. Retailers Supply serves customers in education, industrial, retail, and entertainment. “Retailers Supply and Aramsco share a focus on the success of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WRBI Radio

14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Memorial service to honor fallen Sheriff set for Sunday

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office will host a memorial service to remember fallen Sheriff Salvatore Frank “Tudie” Navarra on Sunday, May 29 at 4 pm. Sheriff Navarra died while pursuing a vehicle on May 29, 1961, in Decatur County. In addition to...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Eight BHS graduating seniors awarded 2022 BCEF scholarships

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships to Batesville High School (BHS) graduates. These scholarship awards totaled $29,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
BATESVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

SEMI OVERTURNS CLOSING 56 EAST OF MADISON FOR HOURS

MONDAY A SEMI HEADING EAST ON 56 OVERTURNED AND DAMAGED THE ROADWAY AND TOOK OUT SEVERAL POWER POLES AS OF THIS WRITING CREWS WERE STILL WORKING ON GETTING THE POWER POLES REPLACED AND INDOT IS WORKING ON GETTING THE ROADWAY REPAIRED ONCE ALL OF THIS DONE THE ROADWAY WILL BE REOPENED AT THIS TIME THE DETOUR IS FERRY STREET TO FULTON STREET BACK TO 56 BARRICADES ARE IN PLACE.
MADISON, IN
103GBF

Have You Ever Had Butt Drugs In Indiana?

Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.
CORYDON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy