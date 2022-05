The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) is looking for a few good men and women to join the team of auxiliary employees helping to educate the future of El Paso. The District is hosting a job fair for their custodial, food services, maintenance and transportation departments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at the EPISD Delta Operations Center Auto Shop, 1905 Delta Drive, next to the Bowie High School stadium.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO