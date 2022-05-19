Jimbo Fisher unloads on ‘narcissist’ Nick Saban

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made serious allegations about Texas A&M's recruiting tactics. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban made some saucy comments this week about Texas A&M’s recruiting tactics, and it would be a massive understatement to say Jimbo Fisher did not appreciate it.

Saban spoke to business leaders at a dinner party in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday ahead of the World Games in the city. The Alabama coach was once again critical of the way some programs are violating the Name, Image and Likeness rules. He singled out Texas A&M and said they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher was asked about the remarks on Thursday. He was incensed.

Fisher absolutely unloaded on Saban, calling his former boss a “narcissist” and more. He said he and Saban are “done” and that he wants nothing to do with the seven-time national champion.

Texas A&M has faced numerous allegations over their recruiting methods, but it was still surprising to hear Saban call them out by name. It’s unclear if Saban wants NIL rules to be enforced more strictly or if he wants Alabama’s business leaders to step up and fund the program more. Either way, he wanted to make it seem like Texas A&M is violating rules and Alabama is not.

Fisher is a former Saban assistant. Last year, he became the first former Saban assistant to beat the mastermind. The teams are set to face off in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8. You won’t want to miss it.