Not interested! Scott Disick is trying to avoid catching sight of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker laying it on thick whenever they're all together.“Of course it’s awkward for Scott,” an insider pointed out of the Talentless founder's feelings about filming The Kardashians with the newlyweds. “He doesn’t take the time to watch the full episodes and why should he? He doesn’t need to.""That’s the last thing he wants to do — relive the awkward moments of him, Travis and Kourtney. He lived through it already,” continued the source to Us Weekly. “He showed up and gave the cameras what they...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO