ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremon

pearland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazoria County Sheriff's Office Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony. Yesterday, Assistant Chiefs Randall and Savage, along with the Pearland...

www.pearland.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Eight People Airlifted + Over 100 People Arrested In Galveston Jeep Weekend

A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy was among eight people airlifted to the hospital this weekend, according to reports. Another 30 people were transported by ambulance. More than 100 people were arrested on the peninsula over the weekend, according to authorities. Deputies said they responded to multiple assaults, fights, and...
GALVESTON, TX
East Texas News

Correctional officers, inmate transported to St. Luke’s Hospital

Wednesday, while conducting a 16-man cell search, several corrections officers began to experience what they described as a reaction to some type of substance or substances. All inmates had been removed from the cell before the search began. The Correctional Officers were taken to St Luke’s of Livingston emergency room...
LIVINGSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brazoria County, TX
Pearland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Pearland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brazoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

More than 100 arrests made on Bolivar Peninsula this weekend

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy was among eight people airlifted to the hospital this weekend, according to reports. Another 30 people were transported by ambulance. The annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend took place Saturday at Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula. The event usually leads...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Texas EquuSearch looking for missing teacher from Alvin

ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch is asking for assistance in locating a popular agriculture teacher from Alvin who has been missing since Thursday. Craig Kettler, 49, was last heard from leaving a youth livestock arena near the 600 block of County Road 351 on the evening of May 19.
ALVIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
katymagazineonline.com

Katy ISD Teacher Stabbed to Death by Husband

A Katy ISD teacher was stabbed to death by her husband yesterday morning. He is now in custody and charged with murder. UPDATE: Her husband was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his jail cell this morning. Photo credit: Google. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call...
wbap.com

Murder Suspect Dies In Jail Cell

Houston (AP) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man charged with killing his wife has died after being found unresponsive in the county jail in Houston. The sheriff’s office said 39 year old Benjamin Pierce of Katy was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his one person cell just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Pierce was in custody on a murder charge in the Friday killing of his wife, 41 year old Leslie Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

PCSO Suspect wanted for robbing grandmother

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a burglary of a habitation in the Lakeside Village Estates subdivision south of Livingston. Video captured what law enforcement describes as “a skinny male,” who approached the home and kicked the door open on an occupied home on May 5, around 12:47 a.m. The actor took items including a purse, medication, and hearing aids. At the time he was wearing clothing with a unique pattern, a dark sock on one foot and was barefoot on the other. Those with information on this case that may help are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 app, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where tipsters remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
POLK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox26houston.com

Driver doing donuts arrested in north Harris Co. after brief chase

HOUSTON - Authorities have a driver behind bars after a brief chase in north Harris County overnight Saturday. It happened around midnight when deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Street Racing witnessed an intersection takeover over on Bissonnet and Eldridge in Alief. Officials say an unidentified driver of a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Body found after dozens of shots fired in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered after a possibly related shooting in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police arrived to a scene at E. 36th Street around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday after a call was received about a shooting. Police say they found a large...
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Dept: 506561-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91134. Recovery Location: 9797 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77037. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 5’11”. Weight: 224 lbs. Age: Approx.. 60 – 70 yrs old. Race: Hispanic or White. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Katy ISD teacher stabbed to death by husband with 7-year-old son in the home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Katy man was arrested after he told deputies he stabbed his wife to death in west Harris County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The man has been identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Pierce. He has been charged with murder. His wife has been identified as 39-year-old Leslie Ann Pierce. She was a teacher with Katy ISD, according to deputies.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy