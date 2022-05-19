ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Spring Visitors Weekend

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: West Place Animal Sanctuary is opening its gates to the community during the Spring Visitors Weekend. Visitors will get up close and personal with the rescued farm animals that call West Place home, while learning about the non-profit organization’s important work. Interactive and guided tours leave every 30 minutes, and...

Community Sale for Local Residents Angels’ Care Closet, Inc., to Host Community Day Sale Featuring American Girl Table

Angels’ Care Closet Inc. of Seekonk, MA will be hosting a community event at our location in Briarwood Plaza, 28 Olney Street, Seekonk, MA on June 11, 9AM to 2PM. We will have clothing, shoes, housewares, toys, toiletries, etc. and other items available. Some items are priced as marked and other items are available for a monetary donation of your choice. There will be a table featuring new and used American Girl Dolls, Clothing, and Playsets.
SEEKONK, MA
Save the Date for Next Year’s Taste of the Town!

If you came to the Seekonk Lions Club sponsorship of Seekonk’s Taste of the Town April 18th, let it be told you were part of a new legacy in Seekonk town lore. Along with the fine spirits from Chris Gasbarro’s Liquors and the vendors on hand it was a night well received and an event to build upon in the future. Over 200 people attended throughout the evening.
SEEKONK, MA
Community Service Night at Roger Williams-Rumford Grange

Roger Williams-Rumford Grange on 125 North Broadway in Rumford, recently held a Community Service Award Night at their Grange Hall to someone special in the East Providence area. The Grange presented the 2022 Community Citizen Award to Julie Silva in appreciation for her service to the East Providence Community through programs for children and families.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Tiverton, RI
Rehoboth Antiquarian Society Scholarship

The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society annually awards a second semester scholarship to one or more students accepted by, or enrolled in, a post-secondary or graduate program related to museum or library studies. History, archeology, anthropology, conservation, restoration, preservation, library science, and related fields are eligible for consideration. The award of up to $1,000 is a one-time commitment by the RAS. Applications must be received by Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Candidates will be interviewed during the last two weeks of June. The successful candidate or candidates will be announced in August. We encourage all eligible students who live in the greater Rehoboth area to apply. Additional information and an application may be found at the RAS scholarship website: www.rehobothantiquarian.org/ras-scholarship/ .
REHOBOTH, MA
Rehoboth Cub Scout Pack 1 Den 6 Visits Rehoboth Ambulance

The Rehoboth Cub Scout Pack 1 Den 6 visited the Rehoboth Ambulance at the Public Safety Building on April 13, 2022. The pack participated in a tour under the supervision of Paramedic Jessica Steinkamp. The members were shown and operated the automatic stretcher. Paramedic Bonnie Meagher explained how to call and what to expect when calling 911 in an emergency. Using a manikin, they learned to help someone who was choking. Adult and infant manikins were used to show CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). To conclude the session the scouts and parents asked questions while having drinks and munchkins.
REHOBOTH, MA
Action Packed Sports Day for Townie Nation

Today’s cooler weather means hot action for East Providence Softball, baseball, volleyball, tennis and track & field teams. On the softball and baseball diamonds, Martin and Riverside middle schools continue their run toward possible state championships. The 10-0 Riverside boys baseball team continues their undefeated march with a semi final game against Cole MS of East Greenwich today at Pierce Stadium. Game time is 5 pm. A win today sends RMS to the quarter finals on Thursday, most likely also at Pierce. The boys middle school state championship game is slated for Thursday, June 2nd at Pierce Stadium also.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Rep. Amore named 2022 Policymaker Award recipient by College Board

State House – Rep. Gregg Amore (D-Dist. 65, East Providence) has been honored with the College Board’s 2022 Policymaker Award for his leadership and advocacy to make Advanced Placement (AP) courses available to any Rhode Island student who wishes to participate. “As someone who has taught AP courses,...

