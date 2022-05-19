Spring Visitors Weekend

The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society annually awards a second semester scholarship to one or more students accepted by, or enrolled in, a post-secondary or graduate program related to museum or library studies. History, archeology, anthropology, conservation, restoration, preservation, library science, and related fields are eligible for consideration. The award of up to $1,000 is a one-time commitment by the RAS. Applications must be received by Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Candidates will be interviewed during the last two weeks of June. The successful candidate or candidates will be announced in August. We encourage all eligible students who live in the greater Rehoboth area to apply. Additional information and an application may be found at the RAS scholarship website: www.rehobothantiquarian.org/ras-scholarship/ .

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO