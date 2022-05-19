ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD: Man found dead close to ‘illegal gambling establishment’

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Police Department responded to an emergency call with the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services on Wednesday, May 18, at around 10:14 p.m.

HPD said upon arrival, a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive near an illegal gambling establishment. The 33-year-old man sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the victim was in a physical altercation with the suspect.

Based on the investigation thus far, it appears a male got into an argument that escalated — where he got shot and the suspect fled the scene.

LT. DEENA THOEMMES OF HPD

No arrest has been made at this time. Honolulu police are investigating.

Comments / 6

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Media trying to draw lines between two dots that may or may not be related. I really wish they wouldn’t do that.

Reply(5)
4
