Buffalo, NY

Tops Supermarket Shooter Appears in Court Thursday

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
The 18-year-old Southern Tier man accused of killing 10 people, including an Auburn man, last Saturday at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo appeared in...

