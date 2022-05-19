Tops Supermarket Shooter Appears in Court Thursday

Another arrest has been made in connection to the May 12th assault and robbery of an autistic Newark teen. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 18 year old Thomas Eaves of Geneva on a warrant issued for the early May incident where he, along with Jordan Dreschler and two juveniles, are alleged to have assaulted then robbed the 16 year old victim of his shoes and phone. Dreschler is also accused of filming the incident.

NEWARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO