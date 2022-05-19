Tops Supermarket Shooter Appears in Court Thursday
The 18-year-old Southern Tier man accused of killing 10 people, including an Auburn man, last Saturday at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo appeared in...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The 18-year-old Southern Tier man accused of killing 10 people, including an Auburn man, last Saturday at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo appeared in...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0