Daniel Lewis Dunnington

Tonya Lanette Armstrong, 49, of McIntosh County, died Saturday, May 14, 2022. At an early age, she was baptized at Greater Enterprise Missionary Baptist Church, where she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. At a later age, she became a faithful member of Banner of Truth Ministries under the leadership of Dr. Johnnie Underwood in Darien.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO