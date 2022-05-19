ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting, crash on I-580 in Oakland

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwcQx_0fjcIhLs00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) Two people have died and two others were seriously injured in a shooting and car crash on Interstate 580 in Oakland .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

On Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue in Oakland.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a black Nissan sedan that had been involved in a rollover crash and had come to rest near the shoulder of the Seminary Avenue offramp.

It was later learned that the Nissan had also been involved in a shooting just prior to the crash, authorities reported . According to CHP, three of the four passengers were suffering from gunshot wounds.

All passengers were transported to a Highland Hospital where two died, one from injuries sustained in the crash and the other from gunshot wounds. The third victim is in critical condition while the fourth is in stable condition.

CHP officials closed the Seminary offramp for an investigation Wednesday night and asked drivers to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear whether another vehicle was involved in the shooting. There was no suspect information or motive disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland PD investigating unexplained death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking into the death of a person that they found near the 2600 block of High Street on Friday. On May 20th the Oakland Fire Department responded to a call to extinguish a vehicle that was on fire, says OPD. OPD also responded to have the […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery surrounds body discovered in Oakland burning car

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said  firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning.  He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Francisco#Violent Crime#Kcbs Radio#Nissan#Chp#Highland Hospital#Kcbs Radio Facebook
KRON4 News

Antioch man kills suspect in self-defense: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body. Police said the robbery suspect died at the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate motive in Oakland restaurant shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 uncovered more details Friday in the police investigation into a deadly shooting at the Lucky Three Seven Filipino restaurant in Oakland. The victim was the co-owner of the restaurant, Jun Anabo. “Officers responded to a shotspotter call. Found the victim out on the street, and sadly he succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple businesses burglarized in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, several businesses in Milpitas were targeted in smash-and-grab thefts. One of the incidents was caught on camera. At least four businesses were targeted at City Square Plaza. The owner of one restaurant says it’s going to cost almost $600 to repair this window. It took the thief […]
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe hit with 2 DUI charges

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was charged by the district attorney's office with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from an incident in March. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Friday it made the decision to charge Thorpe with the two counts of...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Armed man refused to leave burning building in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont police were “actively engaged” with a person refusing to leave a burning building, according to a tweet midday Friday. A fire broke out at the Winema Common apartment complex around 9 a.m. Friday. The subject who refused to leave prompted authorities to barricade of the area. As of 6 p.m., the […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Victims identified in SF police shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department confirmed two people died after a police shooting at Mariposa and Owens streets Thursday night. The victims were identified Friday as Michael MacFhionghain, 57, and Rafael Mendoza, 49. Police said officers responded to the area at 7:48 p.m., saying they were responding to an aggravated assault […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly train accident under investigation in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Fremont Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. near a train depot in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was killed in the accident.
FREMONT, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy