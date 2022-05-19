2 dead, 2 injured in shooting, crash on I-580 in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Two people have died and two others were seriously injured in a shooting and car crash on Interstate 580 in Oakland .

On Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue in Oakland.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a black Nissan sedan that had been involved in a rollover crash and had come to rest near the shoulder of the Seminary Avenue offramp.

It was later learned that the Nissan had also been involved in a shooting just prior to the crash, authorities reported . According to CHP, three of the four passengers were suffering from gunshot wounds.

All passengers were transported to a Highland Hospital where two died, one from injuries sustained in the crash and the other from gunshot wounds. The third victim is in critical condition while the fourth is in stable condition.

CHP officials closed the Seminary offramp for an investigation Wednesday night and asked drivers to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear whether another vehicle was involved in the shooting. There was no suspect information or motive disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

